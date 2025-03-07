AN actor who starred in hit movie Hellraiser has teamed up with Lichfield students to work on a new short film.

Simon Bamford took part in recording sessions over two evenings with the team from Staffordshire University’s Lichfield campus.

His appearance will form part of the 45-minute short film, Capgras, which is being produced as part of the students’ feature film production module.

Director Harrison Kilmister said:

“Because of a previous documentary we filmed, we were able to ask Simon if he would take a small role in our production. “We really appreciated him taking an interest in the project and telling us it was a ‘really great’ script.”

The film – which is currently in production – will be given a premiere at the Lichfield Garrick on 16th May.