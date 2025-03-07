SCHOOLS, charities and community groups are being offered support for their green spaces.

Dobbies in Shenstone is opening applications for its Community Gardens initiative.

Successful organisations will be given help to transform their green areas or start new ones with tools and plant donations, while staff will also volunteer hours to help too.

Dobbies’ operations director Nick Anderson said:

“There are so many fantastic local groups near our Shenstone store and Dobbies Community Gardens gives us the opportunity to give something back.

“We want to hear from all types of groups, whether it’s a school looking to build a sensory garden, a charity group trying to expand their fruit and vegetable growing project or a community group looking to rejuvenate an unused space.

“Our store colleagues are looking forward to hearing from local groups who would benefit from their support this year.

“We’re always looking to inspire the next generation of gardeners or offer a helping hand to those groups looking to freshen up their communal garden areas.”