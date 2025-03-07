A LICHFIELD digital marking agency has been recognised for efforts to pay suppliers on time.

Cocoonfxmedia Ltd scooped the Fair Payment Code Gold Award for paying at least 95% of invoices within 30 days.

It is one of the first 100 businesses to be given the accolade.

The company’s co-founder James Blackman said:

“I have been working closely with the last three Small Business Commissioners to help level the playing field for micro-businesses. “Ensuring timely payments is crucial for the survival of small businesses. “Receiving the Gold Award is a testament to our ethical approach to business and our commitment to supporting a fairer business environment. “We believe that every business should aim to pay all their suppliers in 30 days – it just makes sense and it helps drive growth”