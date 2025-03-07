A MARKET showcasing independent businesses and local artists is returning to Lichfield.

Pitches takes place at The Hub at St Mary’s and features vendors selling eco refills, silver jewellery, ceramics, cards, glass art and tasty treats.

The markets will be held on 27th April, 18th May and 15th June.

Spokesperson Melissa Heath said:

“It’s a real joy to bring together so many brilliant local producers under one roof. “Pitches is all about discovering something unique, supporting small businesses and soaking up a great atmosphere – we can’t wait to share what’s in store.”

Entry to the Pitches events is free. For more details visit thehubstmarys.co.uk.