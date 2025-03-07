RANGERS at Chasewater Country Park are urging people not to feed wild deer.

Officers say there have been a number of complaints made about the animals being fed from cars and in housing estates nearby.

As a result, calls have been made to incidents where deer have become stuck in fences or tangled in football nets.

The rangers also say that creating a link between food and cars puts the animals at risk of losing their natural fear and becoming more likely to cross high-speed roads.

Cllr Victoria Wilson, Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for communities and culture, said:

“Feeding deer may feel like an act of kindness, but it can make them dangerously reliant on humans for food and more vulnerable to poachers. “With more people feeding deer from their hands and from their vehicles, we’ve seen more deer approach humans and busy roads, putting them at risk of collisions with vehicles. “It also disrupts their natural digestion, leading to severe illness, dehydration, and even death. “Please help us keep these beautiful animals safe by not feeding or approaching them and keeping dogs well away. Our countryside provides all the natural food they need to thrive.”

People are also being asked to keep away from young deer huddled in the grass as a fawn’s mother will often abandon a baby if it carries a human scent.