LICHFIELD will look to take a step closer to the title this weekend as they travel to Paviors.

It is the first of three fixtures remaining for the city side who currently find themselves five points ahead of second placed Dronfield.

The Myrtle Greens make the journey full of confidence after five straight wins, including a 61-10 triumph last time out against Matlock.

Paviors, meanwhile, find themselves tenth in the table, but pushed Lichfield hard in the reverse fixture as the city side came out on top 34-12 in the reverse fixture back in November.

Kick-off tomorrow (8th March) is at 3pm.