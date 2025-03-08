CHASETOWN will face a tough test this weekend when they take on league leaders Widnes.

Mark Swann’s men will be back on the road this afternoon (8th March) as they continue their bid to secure a spot in the play-offs.

A last gasp Max Chimenes strike earned three points for The Scholars as they beat Atherton Colleries 2-1 last time out to go fourth in the table.

Meanwhile, the hosts have won both over their previous two Northern Premier League West encounters by four goals, moving them six points clear at the summit.

Kick off is at 3pm.