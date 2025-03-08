AN organisation is marking its sixth birthday by launching a new partnership.

Burntwood and Lichfield Autism Support Together (BLAST) has teamed up with Newlife to provide thousands of pounds worth of specialist sensory equipment and toys for neurodiverse youngsters.

The group has been chosen as pilot partner for the charity’s community support scheme, with the aim of enhancing play opportunities for children with disabilities.

Jill Hart-Sanderson, founder of Blast, said:

“This partnership with Newlife comes at a perfect time as we celebrate our sixth birthday. “The specialist equipment and toys will significantly enhance our ability to provide inclusive, engaging activities for the hundreds of families we support across Staffordshire. “However, this also highlights a crucial need for the establishment of a permanent home for BLAST with dedicated sensory spaces that families can access regularly.”

The group is currently working to identify suitable empty council-owned spaces in Burntwood that could be transformed into a permanent base.

Jill added:

“While we’ve successfully supported hundreds of families over the past six years, having a fixed space with dedicated sensory rooms would allow us to help even more families, particularly those in Burntwood who currently have to travel significant distances to access similar facilities.”

The support from Newlife will enhance existing programmes, including their youth club and parent support sessions.

Becky Smith, head of charitable services at Newlife, said:

“We’re excited to partner with BLAST as part of our pilot scheme to support grassroots organisations. “Their proven track record of creating inclusive spaces for neurodiverse children makes them an ideal partner for this initiative.”

To celebrate the partnership, BLAST is hosting an interactive session where families can explore and learn about the effects of different sensory toys and how they can support autistic children.

It will take place from 12pm to 2pm on 24th April at St John’s Community Church in Burntwood. It is open to autistic children aged between four and 16 and their families.