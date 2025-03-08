A LICHFIELD councillor has highlighted the key role of women across Staffordshire in a new display.

Cllr Janice Silvester-Hall is behind a showcase at the Staffordshire County Council Buildings.

It features images of notable women from yesteryear, along with descriptions of their significance and roles in their communities.

Cllr Silvester-Hall said:

“Along with the business-as-usual work as a county councillor for Lichfield City North, I’ve been working to improve the recognition of the invaluable contribution these women made to our communities and lives today.”

On display now are pictures of women from politics, farming, nursing and education, amongst others.

Cllr Silvester-Hall added:

“Upon getting elected in 2021, I’d noticed that there was a distinct lack of women being displayed in the volumes of artwork in the county buildings and started asking pertinent questions. “I’ve been pleased to follow this through with what we see exhibited today. “Of particular importance to me, representing a county division in Lichfield, is seeing the photograph of Daisy Stuart Shaw and the explanation of her achievements. “In November 1919, Daisy Stuart Shaw made history becoming the first female councillor in Lichfield city – a pivotal time for the start of getting the vote for all women.”