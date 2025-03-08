THE work of police dogs to keep local residents safe has been highlighted at Crufts.

Members of Staffordshire Police’s Dog Support Unit attended the world’s largest dog show after being invited by a charity supporting serviced and retired police dogs.

PCs Scott Tatton and Leah Smith took black labrador Charlie along to meet visitors at the Thin Blue Paw stand.

Sergeant Dan Till, from the Dog Support Unit, said:

“Charlie is an explosives detection dog. He’s currently in training and should be fully licensed by June this year. “Events like this are a great way for us to showcase some of the fantastic work that our dog teams do every day. “While Charlie won’t be competing for best in show, he’s a champion to us – all of our dogs are.”