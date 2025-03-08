THE new owners of Fazeley Marina have carried out a range of improvements as they look to breathe new life into the facility.

Husband and wife Ian and Charlotte Rothen’s company The Rothen Group bought the site in August.

They have since carried out work to improve facilities for those mooring boats as well as enhancements to the waterway itself.

Charlotte said:

“We already owned Mancetter marina near Atherstone and were looking to add a second marina in a strategic location to our portfolio. “Fazeley Marina is on the junction of the Birmingham and Fazeley canals, so was ideal. We invested a lot in Mancetter marina and our plan was always to do the same at Fazeley.”

The Rothen Group’s also carries out canal maintenance work including piling, dredging and maintaining canal banks, towpaths, steps and bridges.

The company held the contract to maintain Fazeley Marina when it belonged to its previous owners, so was well-positioned to continue making improvements after acquiring it.

Charlotte said:

“The marina has 70 berths, good car parking and services such as toilets and showers – and we’ve added washing and drying facilities to the services provided. “Boat owners either use the marina to store their boats ready to take them out or to live on them for short periods, so good facilities are important. “We worked on the jetties to make them good as a quick fix as they were falling apart, and we’ve made various improvements on the waterway itself. “Our aim will be to undertake full jetty replacement over the summer months to give a long-lasting solution.”