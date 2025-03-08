PEOPLE are being asked for their views on how Lichfield District Council intends to involve the community in setting planning policies.

The local authority sets out its methods in the draft Statement of Community Involvement (SCI) which it has to review and update every five years.

It identifies how the council intends to engage with residents, businesses and other interested parties to determine planning applications.

Cllr Alex Farrell, Lichfield District Council’s cabinet member for housing and the Local Plan, said:

“Planning affects us all – the homes we live in, the places we work, the open spaces we enjoy and leisure facilities we use are all a result of planning policies and decisions. “We want to ensure we are reaching and involving all members of the community in future consultations, so your feedback will help us ensure that we are doing just that.”

The consultation runs until 11.59pm on 18th April. People can view and comment on the document via the planning policy consultation portal. A physical copy is available to view at Lichfield District Council’s reception in Frog Lane.