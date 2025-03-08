Following support slots for Toploader and Chesney Hawkes, local singer-songwriter Bryan Brindley and his four-piece band played to a capacity audience at The Hub at St Mary’s.

With Chris Emery on drums, Dave Thompson on bass and Terry Hill on lead guitar, their sound was full and had plenty of variety, taking in disparate elements from pop to country and avant garde noises while also sticking close to the delicate singing and narrative storytelling of the songs.

They started their set with Baby Blue Eyes, a love song about parenthood along with other themes embracing life, love and growing up.

Their lively readings of Only Natural by Crowded House and a respectful showing of David Bowie’s Space Oddity were also well received.

Songs such as Home and From a Boy to A Man were delicate songs matched by some deft and sensitive musicianship, while an encore of Shadow in the Valley with its African high life figures and roof-raising guitar interludes showed that the band are a name to look out for on the local music scene.