A COMPANY building Lichfield’s new leisure centre has worked with students in Burntwood on a special design project.

Stepnell ran the four-week exercise in conjunction with Lichfield District Council for Year 8 pupils at Chase Terrace Academy.

Three groups were tasked with designing and creating proposals for a housing estate, with the students asked to consider properties, infrastructure and leisure facilities.

They then presented their work to a panel of representatives who gave feedback before inviting the youngsters to the site of the new facility being built at Stychbrook Park to learn more about the construction process.

Cllr Alex Farrell, cabinet member at Lichfield District Council, said:

“I was delighted to attend the presentations at Chase Terrace Academy and very impressed with the students’ confident delivery and the quality of their proposals. “I’d like to thank Stepnell whose project with the academy supports our social value program which aims to see local residents benefit directly from our procurement spend. “It ensures that for every pound spent by the council on the delivery of goods, services and works, that pound also delivers wider social, economic, or environmental benefits to the community. “This project at Chase Terrace Academy is a great example of social value in practice.”

Natasha Heritage, social value manager at Stepnell, said:

“Through this initiative, we’re providing students with hands-on learning, mentorship and real-world career insights to help them stay engaged in education and build a brighter future. “By investing in young people today, we’re shaping the skilled workforce of tomorrow while making a real difference in our communities.”

Matt Birt, head of Year 8 at Chase Terrace Academy, said:

“I am delighted with the impact Stepnell’s construction project has had for our pupils. “The boys had to make use of teamwork, creativity, logical thinking, problem solving and communication skills in a variety of ways. “They have shown genuine excitement and displayed great tenacity and aspiration to tackle the challenges presented to them. “All the boys who took part can be very proud of their achievement and can use this as a springboard into thinking about their future and how their school life will support them. “I really hope we can run this project again and give more pupils the opportunity to take part.”