A TRAIN operator has hailed a recruitment drive which has seen a number of women start as trainee drivers.

A third of Avanti West Coast’s new intake are female, putting it well on the way to reaching a target of 50% of by 2030.

More than 1,000 women applied for the role in the latest recruitment round.

Jo MacPhail, people director at Avanti West Coast, said:

“We wanted to start a movement towards having equality across our new train driver recruits and we are really pleased that we achieved what we set out to do and more. “We’re on track to hit our target of 50% female trainee driver recruits by 2030 and we are really proud and overjoyed that this campaign played a huge part.”