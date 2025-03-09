LOCAL business leaders are hoping to strengthen their profile after the appointment of a new PR consultant.

Lichfield Chamber of Trade and Commerce has teamed up with Justine Halifax from Angel Media.

President Ruth Redgate, who is also CEO of Hunnypot Cottage Bakery, said she hoped the partnership would help to encourage more residents to shop locally.

She said:

“We’re delighted to welcome Justine onboard. “Her expertise in PR and communications will be invaluable as we continue to strive to build a stronger, more connected, Lichfield business community.”

Justine said that she was looking forward to supporting the work of the 120-year-old chamber.

She said:

“I’m thrilled to take up this role which gives me the opportunity to deploy my media expertise to support Lichfield Chamber of Trade and Commerce’s mission. “It will allow me to contribute to the growth of my hometown and success of fellow local businesses, to further foster a vibrant and prosperous community.”