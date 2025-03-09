CHASETOWN suffered late disappointment as they lost 3-2 at league leaders Widnes.

The Scholars twice came from behind and looked to have done enough to earn a point on the road, only for Alex Cherera to secure the win for the home side a minute from time.

Widnes got themselves in front in the 17th minute when James Steele was brought down in the area. Sean Miller stepped up and made no mistake to send Curtis Pond the wrong way from the spot.

The visitors tried to rally with Luke Yates feeding Jack Langston who fired narrowly wide of the upright, while Keiran Fenton’s header was well saved by Mark Halstead.

Chasetown did level things up early in the second half when Yates netted – but the lead only lasted a matter of minutes as Harry McGee’s diving header beat Pond in the Scholars’ net.

Back came the visitors once more though as a crazy ten minute spell continued with Yates nodding past Halstead to equalise

Both sides traded opportunities as they went in search of a winner as Langston volleyed wide before Matty Rain saw a shot blocked at the other end.

But with the game heading for a draw, Widnes picked up the win when Rain’s free kick was cleared and Cherera rifled a volley past Pond from distance.