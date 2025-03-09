A CRICKET club has been bowled over aver receiving almost £40,000 to help boost its green credentials.

Whittington Cricket Club was awarded the money by HS2 as part of its plans to become “off-grid”.

The funding will be used to replace a gas-fired boiler with an air source heat pump, purchase a ground irrigation system to utilise water gathered from a bore hole and swapping out petrol-powered maintenance machines for electric ones.

Whittington operates four adult teams and a thriving junior section for youngsters aged up to 17, as well as a section for women and girls.

