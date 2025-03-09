THE hit musical Jesus Christ Superstar is being brought to the Lichfield Garrick stage by Brownhills Musical Theatre Company.

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s groundbreaking work will be at the city theatre from 6th to 10th May.

Set against the backdrop of ancient Judea, the musical chronicles the final days of Jesus of Nazareth as seen through the eyes of his disciple, Judas Iscariot.

The show will be brought to Lichfield just before heading out on a professional tour.

Kelly Tye, who will be directing the Brownhills Musical Theatre Company production, said:

“Working on this show with tremendously talented cast has been awesome – and the end result will be a powerful piece of theatre.”

Musical director Alex Priestly added:

“It’s a phenomenal piece that highlights the talent of this fantastic company.”

Tickets start at £18. For booking details call the box office on 01543 412121 or visit the Lichfield Garrick website.