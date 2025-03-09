LICHFIELD City Ladies will look to keep themselves on top of the table when they welcome Leek Town Ladies Reserves.

The Trade Tyre Community Stadium side currently have a two point advantage over five sides in the West Midlands Regional Women’s League Division One North.

Although some of those below them have games in hand, Lichfield will be desperate to continue setting the pace in a division which sees first to seventh spot separated by a mere three points.

Standing in their way this afternoon (9th March) are a Leek side who have picked up just one win from their 11 league fixtures so far this season and find themselves just one spot off the bottom.

Kick-off at the Trade Tyre Community Stadium is at 2pm.