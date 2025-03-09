MINISTERS say new powers will help Lichfield District Council revitalise retail areas by preventing shops from sitting empty.

The local authority is one of 11 early adopters of the new High Street Rental Auction legislation.

The Government’s Minister of State for Local Growth and Building Safety, Alex Norris, said:

“We’re bringing shops and shoppers back to the high street, boosting trade, creating jobs, supporting our communities and driving local growth through our game changing High Street Rental Auction rollout. “I am delighted that councils have become Early Adopters of these new powers, acting as leading lights for other local authorities. “We are committed to growing the economy and improving opportunities for people across the country through our plan for change – and thriving high streets have a key role to play.”

Lichfield District Council will join other councils in areas such as Camden, Barnsley, North Somerset, Darlington and Mansfield in being able to take action under the new legislation.

More than £1million of funding has been provided to support the rollout of the High Street Rental Auctions.

Small Business Minister Gareth Thomas said:

“We promised to lift the shutters on the country’s high streets and that’s exactly what’s happening across these local authorities. “Small businesses are the drivers of our economy, which is why we’re working hard to boost exports and tackle late payments – and High Street Rental Auctions are another crucial tool to increase jobs and go for growth.”

One to five year leases can be put up for auction when retail and commercial premises have been empty for more than 365 days in a 24-month period.