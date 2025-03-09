A NEW footbridge has been installed in Hammerwich.

The structure has replaced a previous version which did not have handrails at the end of Footpath 20 on to Broad Lane.

It was supplied and fitted by Staffordshire Rights of Way following a request from Hammerwich Parish Council.

A spokesperson said:

“The network of footpaths through the green belt around Hammerwich is becoming more and more popular since we cleared the paths and installed new fingerposts with QR codes which pull up a map of the paths. “The initiative to clear and maintain the paths encourages a healthier lifestyle for everyone and is being used more and more by residents who are just out for a little gentle exercise in the fresh air along with dog walkers and the occasional groups of ramblers.”