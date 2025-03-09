PLANNING chiefs are being asked to extend approval for nine new homes on land in Wigginton.

The proposals have previously been backed for Silver Birches on Syerscote Lane.

A planning statement said it was originally built as a home for agricultural workers.

But a report said the owner now wanted to extend the timeframe around the development.

A planning statement said:

“The outline planning permission granted in October 2022 requires that reserved matters be submitted within three years of the date of approval. “To date, a developer has not been found, and the applicant wishes to renew the permission so that the site can be marketed effectively.”

Full details can be seen on Lichfield District Council’s planning website.