AN evening of punchy ballads and classic belters will be served up when the Sunday Acoustic Lounge returns to a Lichfield venue.

Power songs from the likes of Cher, Fleetwood Mac, Luther Vandross, Shania Twain, Blondie and Don Henley will be on offer on 23rd March.

They will be performed by Sarah Riches, Bryan Brindley, Chloe Wood and Issy Taylor.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub, said:

“We love having the Sunday Acoustic Lounge team at The Hub and can’t wait to hear some classic belters in the building.”

Tickets are £17 and can be booked online at thehubstmarys.co.uk.