DESPITE the best efforts of a battling Burntwood side, Sutton Coldfield secured victory at the RCI Sportsway to win the league title with two games to spare.

The visitors completed their 20th bonus point win of the campaign with a 35-17 triumph to pass 1,000 game points for the season and reach 100 league points.

Try as they might to dent that 100% record, Josh Canning’s side came up just short at key moments.

The league leaders began the contest in determined fashion, pinning the hosts in their own half. A penalty award was kicked to the clubhouse corner and a slick pass from the line out saw George Ord open the scoring after seven minutes.

They went eight points up from the restart when the league’s top points scorer Matt Smith slotted a penalty goal from the home 22 line.

The first threat from Burntwood came with Billy Fisher’s break and kick ahead which forced a goal line drop out. The clearance kick was collected and when Sutton infringed, Brett Taylor landed the penalty for 3-8.

Sutton’s second try came on 23 minutes. They were under pressure at a set scrum but worked the ball wide for league top try scorer Zak Tyler to hit the line at pace for a well-taken try.

Each side had a spell of pressure up to the break but the nearest to another score came when Tom Shorrock was held up under the posts from a tapped penalty.

Burntwood’s ten point deficit became 17 just two minutes into the second period. The half began with errors by both sides, but Ben Edwards received a wide pass to run, chip and collect for a 60 metre individual try which Smith converted.

To their credit, the hosts hit back within three minutes. Taylor’s punt to the left corner gave his side good field position. Connor Brighton was almost in, but Sutton were penalised anyway to provide a close range scrum option. Fisher and Reece Elliot tested the defence before Shorrock crossed in the left corner. Taylor’s fine touchline conversion made it 10-20.

Smith edged his side further ahead with another penalty goal, but they went down to 14 courtesy of a yellow card on 55 minutes. However, it was Sutton who scored during this period when Ben Holt had a clearance kick charged down and Tyler added to his tally with the bonus point try.

Burntwood battled away to unlock a well-organised Sutton defence with Hal Gozukucuk and Ben Finney both being brought down just short of the try line. Then just as the yellow carded player returned, Sutton lost a second player to the sin bin with ten minutes of normal time left.

Elliot and Luke Rookyard were close from a tapped penalty, but Sutton cleared via a penalty award. However, the kick was returned to set up another attack and this time Rookyard forced his way over for the try which Taylor converted.

Match official Shaun Godfrey said that there were seven minutes of playing time left, but any hopes of denting Sutton’s winning run disappeared when Thomas Allwood broke down the right wing and dummied his way over the line for a try to which Smith added a fine conversion to begin the Sutton celebrations.

There was better news for Burntwood 2nds who made it back to back wins in Counties 4 Midlands West (North) with a 43-7 success away to Newcastle 3rds.

Tries came from Dan Clements, Tyler Gilies (2), Alex Rich, Dan Garrity and Mackenzie Johnson. Alfie Broadhurst kicked three conversions and a penalty and Matt Wenlock-Evans added two conversions.

There are no games for Burntwood this weekend but the club is hosting a charity day organised by former player Mark Partridge.

Congleton Veterans and U10s have matches against Veseyans with the action kicking off at midday prior to an afternoon watching the final day of the Six Nations championship. Plenty of fundraising options will also be available on the day to support four cancer charity organisations.