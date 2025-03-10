A CEREMONY at the National Memorial Arboretum has marked five years since the Covid pandemic.

The event was hosted by NHS Charities Together to remember those who lost their lives and the sacrifices made by healthcare workers.

Former Children’s Laureate Michael Rosen and soprano Lesley Garrett CBE joined MPs and celebrities, along with NHS staff, patients and bereaved familiesto mark the anniversary.

Ellie Orton OBE, chief executive of NHS Charities Together, said:

“Our research tells us that one in five people in the UK are still processing what happened to them during the pandemic – and around one in seven have experienced a long-term health condition because of the virus. “With over half of the UK still grieving for someone they lost due to Covid, we know how much this moment to reflect is needed. “We’re hugely thankful to everyone who got involved.”

Michael Rosen, author of We’re Going on a Bear Hunt, shared a specially written poem and testimonial about his personal battle with Covid, having spent 48 days in intensive care as a result of the virus.

Other guests included former NHS chief executive and NHS Charities Together patron Lord Nigel Crisp KCB, Health Minister Ashley Dalton MP, Chief Nursing Officer for England Duncan Burton and Rt Hon Baroness Nicky Morgan.

Author Michael said:

“It was an honour for me to be asked to say a few words at this important event. “A shadow passed over us and hundreds of thousands of people felt the sudden and unexpected loss of loved ones. “I am so glad to be part of an occasion when we can reflect and share our thoughts and feelings about what happened. “Thanks to the expertise and care I received, I came through, but I look back over my shoulder and think of those who didn’t. They were people who were with me in hospital or who didn’t even get to hospital – companions of a sort. “We owe it to them and their families to remember them.”

As part of the service the public was invited to join a minute’s silence at midday,with blue heart wreaths laid by NHS representatives and MPs.