THIRTEEN was far from unlucky for Chasetown Women as they hammered Pelsall Villa Colts.

The Scholars got off to a bright start when Chloe East-Goodman won possession before finding Kaz Clough who slotted into the bottom corner to open the scoring.

They went close to a second when Lessi Birkett found Kyrie Ball, but her effort was narrowly wide of the target.

The lead was doubled inside ten minutes as East-Goodman again provided the assist for Clough.

There was no sign of Chasetown letting up, with Clough completing an early hat-trick after a lob over the keeper.

The Scholars goalscorer was in ruthless form and added her fourth when she pounced on a rebound after East-Goodman’s initial shot was blocked.

Pelsall had their first real chance of note when a shot went just wide of the target.

But it was 5-0 when Birkett’s header rifled into the roof of the net.

Number six arrived when Connie Wooton broke away and found the bottom corner – and two more followed before half time as Tash Hughes poked home and Clough added her fifth.

The second half saw more of the same for Chasetown as they again created chances with Hughes narrowly wide after Ball’s searching pass.

The Scholars pair reversed the roles to make it 9-0 as Hughes’ lay-off allowed Ball to curl one into the top corner.

Imogen Marchesi fired wide as Chasetown went in search of double figures – but it eventually arrived when Holmes’ corner found Hughes at the back post and she made no mistake.

Any hope Pelsall had that the Scholars would ease off were dashed when Ella Smith and Hughes combined for the latter to slot home for 11-0.

The scoring was far from over though as Ball’s corner went straight into the net.

Jess Savage rattled the post before the scoring was wrapped up when Hughes made it 13-0.