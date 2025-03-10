DETECTIVES are investigating a report of a man attempting to grab a girl in Lichfield.

Officers were called after the incident at 5.45pm yesterday (9th March) on Burton Old Road West near St Michael’s Church.

A Staffordshire Police spokesperson said:

“It was reported that a girl in her early teens was walking when she noticed a white car following her.

“The passenger, described as a white man, got out and attempted to grab her. She ran away to a place of safety and told someone what had happened.

“We’ve been looking through CCTV and speaking to the girl to support her and to understand more about what happened.

“CCTV checks have not identified any suspects or a suspect vehicle in the area at this stage.”