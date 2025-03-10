LICHFIELD Ladies overcame a tough test at Barnsley to earn a crucial try bonus point win.

The vital fourth try was scored in the dying seconds by Kaz Kacirkova – her second of the match – to move the city side into second in the league and in with a chance of reaching the end of season play-offs with two more league games to go after Buckingham Swans unexpectedly lost 34-0 at Sale.

Kat Turner and Bryany Chalk had scored in the first half which ended 14-14.

Kacirkova added two more to her season’s collection to ensure victory, while Molly Draycott converted all four tries.

Elsewhere, the green team proved too strong for Hucclecote as they notched up 13 tries.

Zoe Evans collected four, while Heidi Lantos (2), Sarah Baugh (3), Ali Gale, Alice Hodgkinson and Roz Jermine were the other scorers. Emily Williams took on the kicking duties and converted eight to go with her first half try, totalling 21 points, as her side won 81-7.