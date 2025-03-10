A LICHFIELD pub is set to reopen this summer.

The Bitter Suite had shut its doors in January with the owners saying it had become “another casualty of the current economic climate”.

But the Black Country Ales group has now confirmed it has taken over the site and will refurbish it before it welcomes customers once more.

A spokesperson for the company, which operates pubs across the Midlands including The Uxbridge Arms in Burntwood, said:

“We are delighted to announce our acquisition of one of Lichfield’s most characterful pubs. “Previously Lichfield Brewery’s The Bridge Tavern, this historic pub is currently closed while we refurbish it to bring it back to its very best for an anticipated summer reopening. “The tavern is handily placed and will be an excellent addition to our group.”