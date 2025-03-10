GUITARIST Remi Harris will deliver a night of gypsy jazz and blues in Lichfield.

He will be joined by double bass player Tom Moore and rhythm guitarist Chris Nesbitt for the concert at The Hub at St Mary’s on 3rd April.

The Remi Harris Hot Club Trio will deliver a show inspired by the likes of Django Reinhardt, Peter Green, Wes Montgomery, Jimi Hendrix and Joe Pass.

Anthony Evans, creative director at The Hub at St Mary’s, said:

“Guitar fans are in for a real treat when we welcome Remi’s trio to The Hub.”

Tickets are £17 and can be booked at thehubstmarys.co.uk.