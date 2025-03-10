A LONGDON school has been given a helping hand to promote safer parking.

St James Church CE Primary Academy staff met wit Cllr Richard Cox, Conservative member for Lichfield Rural West, after parents raised concerns over children having to cross Brook End.

As a result, new parking buddy signs have been purchased in a bid to help ensure a safer journey to school for pupils.

Cllr Cox said:

“I met with the headreacher Sam Hewkin and we discussed whether or not parking buddies would help.

“Through my Divisional Highway Programme Fund I was able to purchase of two new parking buddies for the school.

“While it is appreciated that parents have a busy life and need to drop off their children as swiftly as possible, this must be done in a safe way so that it doesn’t compromise the safety of others.

“Hopefully, the very presence of the new parking buddies will encourage parents to think about safer parking and also assure parents that we are taking road safety very seriously.

“I’m delighted to have been able to help with this initiative.”