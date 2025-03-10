A COMPANY is offering interviews for staff members at a Lichfield garage which has closed.

ATS Euromaster has shut its branch on Eastern Avenue as part of plans to close 86 sites across the country.

The company said the move was part of a review of its network.

Halfords has now offered interviews to staff impacted by the closure – as well as offering support for drivers impacted by the closure, with priority bookings for those with MOT or services scheduled at the ATS Euromaster site.

Paul Senior, divisional director for Halfords, said:

“We are pleased to be working in partnership with ATS to explore employment opportunities for affected colleagues, while also ensuring that motorists in this part of Staffordshire continue to have access to competitive, convenient, and trusted automotive services.”

Halfords said it was keen to recruit qualified technicians to help tackle a shortage in the industry, with the Institute of the Motor Industry estimating there are currently thousands of vacancies in the sector.