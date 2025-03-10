THE name of a new primary school being built in Lichfield has been revealed.

Greywood Primary Academy will help meet demand for places from the St John’s Grange and Cricket Lane developments in the city.

It will be run by Primitas Learning Partnership and is due to open in September 2026.

The name was chosen after consultation with residents.

Mark Maydew, CEO of Primitas Learning Partnership, said:

“The general public showed a real interest in what the new school should be called and local pride shone through the consultation responses. As a result, we received many more suitable suggestions than we originally anticipated. “We were left with a shortlist of four potential names which were all equally strong and we found it really difficult to choose between them. “As a trust, we are passionate about the rich heritage of the communities that our schools belong to and serve – and Greywood is intrinsically linked to the historical origins and meaning of Lichfield’s name, referencing the ash and elm trees which dominated the landscape when the ancient settlement was forming and gaining its identity. “Also, the name recognises the importance of our merger with Greywood Multi-Schools Trust in September 2023, which provided us with the passion, local knowledge and additional capacity required to open a new school in Lichfield successfully. “Our new school will become a flagship within our trust for ecological and environmental awareness and sustainability.”

Although the school will not open for another year and a half, the trust is hoping to take ownership of the building beforehand in order to begin using it as a community hub.

Staffordshire County Council’s cabinet member for education, Cllr Jonathan Price, said:

“The naming of a brand new school is always an important occasion, and it’s been great to see local people get involved in this process. “Schools are at the heart of their communities – and this name reflects the importance of that. “I look forward to seeing the school grow into its new name in the coming months and years.”