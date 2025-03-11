JACK Finlan suffered a shock defeat in his second professional bout.

The Burntwood boxer went down 39-37 on points against an inspired Josh Morris.

After making a strong start, Finlan – who trains at Platinum Boxing – found himself in a real battle with both fighters exchanging heavy body shots.

Morris, who hadn’t won any of his five contests coming into the bout, said afterwards this was to be the final fight of his career.

But following the decision Finlan said he felt aggrieved at the decision, feeling Morris hadn’t done enough to take three of the rounds.