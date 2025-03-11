CHASETOWN will turn their attention to cup action as they head to Stafford Town.

Mark Swann’s men will head to Evans Park this evening (11th March) looking to secure a semi-final spot in the Staffordshire Senior Cup.

The Scholars suffered a narrow 3-2 loss against top of the table Widnes in their last Northern Premier League West clash, but beat Uttoxeter 5-2 in the previous round of the cup to set up their quarter-final clash.

Meanwhile, the hosts beat Foley Meir 5-1 to book their place in the tie.

Kick-off is at 7.45pm.