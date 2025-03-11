LICHFIELD City Ladies hit double figures as they kept themselves top of the table.

Their 10-2 victory over Leek Town Ladies Reserves means they maintain the five point advantage over six other sides, although two have enough games in hand that the could catch the Trade Tyre Community Stadium side.

City opened their account in the 17th minute when Saddi Shan netted before Shelbie Cartwright scored the second five minutes later.

Courtney Dilger’s first of the afternoon arrived in the 27th minute before Shan bagged her second.

The first half goals kept coming though as Cartwright and Sam White also got their names on the scoresheet for Lichfield.

Leek were put to the sword in the second half as well as Dilger grabbed her second and third of the afternoon before subs Dolcie Sims and Jodie Jones also got in on the act to wrap up a fine win for City.