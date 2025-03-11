THOUSANDS of pounds of grants have been distributed to local organisations by Lichfield City Council.

The money has been awarded to a total of 32 groups after the authority agreed to increase its grant funding budget from £32,000 to £50,000.

A total of £35,000 has been distributed in the latest round of awards, with grants ranging from £120 to £3,500.

Cllr Colin Ball, chair of the city council’s grants committee, said:

“The city benefits enormously from the work of many local groups – and the city council is pleased to support their work. “We are helping groups both large and small as just a few hundred pounds can make a big difference to small groups in particular and I am pleased that we are able to help them in their work, both in terms of money available to them and raising their profile in the city.”

The city council has also confirmed it will again be providing grants to local organisations to support the provision of activities for children.

Cllr Ball added:

“We know that there have been cutbacks across the board in services for children and young people over the past few years. This is an opportunity for the city council to support children and families during all school holiday periods and especially over the summer. “I hope to see local organisations who deliver such activities applying for these grants as soon as possible.”

Applicants to the School Holiday Activities Fund can apply for a maximum of £2,000. However, consideration will be given to requests for higher amounts from community organisations who are seeking to provide additional staffing resources to support a coordinated effort with partner organisations or authorities.

For more information visit the Lichfield City Council website or email administration@lichfield.gov.uk.