A SELL-OUT concert saw more than 200 local schoolchildren perform at the Lichfield Garrick.

The Lichfield Rotary Club’s Schools’ Concert saw youngsters dance, sing, act and play musical instruments.

A total of 12 schools took place, including local primary and secondary schools.

Organiser David Kershaw said:

“What a fabulous evening’s entertainment we enjoyed. “Thank you to all the teachers and parents for their support to the students to create such a successful show.”

Julie Pilmore, headteacher of Christ Church Primary School said:

“It was a fantastic evening and the children absolutely loved it. There was definitely lots of talent on the stage this evening.”

Organisers have already confirmed that the concert will return on 17th March 2026.