MEMBERS of Lichfield District Council are preparing to debate plans which could see a new Southern Staffordshire unitary authority created.

The Government has outlined proposals which would see an end to two-tier council areas.

It would mean that instead of two councils – such as Lichfield District Council and Staffordshire County Council – services would be delivered by a single body covering at least 500,000 residents.

Initial proposals must be submitted by 21st March, with fuller details required by November.

A meeting of Lichfield District Council will see the new Southern Staffordshire proposal – consisting of up to six of the current county districts – considered.

Cllr Doug Pullen, leader of Lichfield District Council, said:

“Lichfield District Council has not sought these changes and I personally don’t agree with them, but we must engage fully to ensure the best outcome for our residents. “Any proposal must be guided by four guiding principles – first and foremost, our proposal must be focused on the best outcome for our residents. Secondly, any emerging local authority must remain close, relevant and accountable to the communities it serves. “We also believe that local democracy matters, so our third guiding principle is that any new unitary authority should have wards small enough for councillors to remain visible, accessible and knowledgeable about their patch. “Finally, councils should be based on areas that share an ambition to build on their common economic interests.”

Subject to full council’s support and endorsement, Lichfield District Council proposes to work jointly with other local authorities to form a united proposal, given it meets its guiding principles, between March and November 2025.

Cllr Pullen said:

“At this stage, we are exploring the best options and will continue to work on a preferred proposal prior to final submissions in November 2025 that delivers on the Government’s criteria while also meeting our guiding principles. “Our residents and businesses are at the heart of everything we do. We are working closely with authorities from across Staffordshire to seek the best outcomes for Lichfield district residents and to ensure our proposal helps achieve our ambitions for them.”