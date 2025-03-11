LOCAL residents are being invited to help monitor butterflies as part of a national project this summer.

The Big Butterfly Count will take place from 18th July to 10th August.

Run by Butterfly Conservation, the annual programme sees tens of thousands of people spending 15 minutes in their gardens and local green spaces to help track trends and inform conservation action.

It comes after declining numbers saw the charity declare a nationwide butterfly emergency last year.

Dr Richard Fox, head of science at Butterfly Conservation said:

“We need everyone, everywhere to get out for the count this year and help us find out if last year’s shocking results were a blip, or if they indicate a much greater issue.”

The 2024 results saw participants spot just seven butterflies on average per 15-minute count – a reduction of almost 50% on 2023’s average of 12and the lowest in the history of the Big Butterfly Count.

It was also the worst summer for a number of popular species including Small Tortoiseshell and Common Blue.

The information gathered helps scientists to understand how butterflies and moths are faring, informs conservation projects and Government policies and supports other experts with their research and vital work to protect our planet.

Dr Fox said:

“In total, just over 935,000 butterflies and day-flying moths were recorded across the UK in 2024, down almost 600,000 and equivalent to more than a third of 2023’s total. “There were also 9,000 counts which were logged as seeing zero butterflies, the highest in the citizen science programme’s history. This is very disturbing. “Butterflies are a key indicator species. When they are in trouble, we know that the wider environment is in trouble too. “Last year, nature sounded the alarm call and we were able to respond, securing a complete ban from the Government on particularly toxic neonicotinoid pesticides on crops in 2025. “Now we are calling on people across the UK to get involved once again to enjoy 15 minutes out spotting and counting butterflies and helping us to see how butterflies are faring this year.”

For more information on taking part in the initiative visit www.bigbutterflycount.org or download the free Big Butterfly Count app.