A GROUP delivering local arts events and projects is looking for a “passionate and visionary leader” to become its new chair.

The voluntary position will help build on the work of Lichfield Arts over the past give decades by helping to drive the charity’s strategy, governance and community engagament.

The new chair will play a key role in ensuring the organisation continues to thrive, as well as acting as an ambassador.

A spokesperson said:

“We’re looking for someone who is a passionate advocate for the arts and community development, has strong leadership and governance experience and an understanding of charity funding. “They will also have the confidence to represent Lichfield Arts publicly and build stakeholder relationships. “We welcome applicants from all backgrounds and are committed to ensuring diversity and inclusivity within our leadership. We are particularly keen to hear from individuals who are under-represented in the arts sector.”

To apply, send a covering letter to Mark Jones at mark.jones@lichfieldarts.org.uk.