CHASETOWN reached the semi-final of the Staffordshire Senior Cup after winning on penalties at Stafford Town.

The Scholars had to fight back after the home side went in front midway through the first half when Matthew Hearsay slotted past Curtis Pond.

Luke Yates sent a shot over the bar as Chasetown tried to respond before Jack Langston fired straight at Stafford keeper Adam Jenkins.

The second half saw both sides trade chances as Yates headed just over before Stafford were denied by a smart save by Pond at the other end.

Chasetown had the chance to level after being awarded a penalty when Joey Butlin was felled in the box. Langston stepped up and made no mistake from the spot.

The Scholars thought they’d gone ahead when Danny O’Callaghan found the net, but was denied by the offside flag.

The penalty shootout saw Kris Taylor get Chasetown off to a perfect start, before O’Callaghan also netted his. Keeper Pond then saved before scoring his side’s third.

Pond’s second save of the shootout gave Alfie Taylor the chance to win the tie and he made no mistake to send his side through.