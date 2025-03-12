THOUSANDS of children across Staffordshire are being given the chance to enjoy fun sessions during the Easter school holidays.

The Holiday Activity and Food (HAF) scheme will take place from 14th April to 25th April.

It sees sessions in sport, crafts, animal care and wellbeing provided to children aged five to 16 who receive free school meals.

Eligible participants can book up to four funded sessions, many of which come with a healthy hot meal.

Cllr Mark Sutton, cabinet member for children and young people at Staffordshire County Council, said:

“We’re delighted to bring back the HAF programme this Easter, providing fantastic experiences for children and young people across Staffordshire. “Our Easter programme offers a wide range of activities designed for learning, growth, and enjoyment, helping every child make the most of their school holidays. “Whether they want to try a new hobby, make friends, or simply have fun, there’s something for everyone.”

Some clubs are also offering paid places for children and young people.

People can find out more about booking via the HAF website.