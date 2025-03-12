THE medals of a brave soldier whose service during the fall of France in 1940 earned him one of the highest military awards for gallantry are being sold by a Lichfield auctioneer.

The family collection, which includes the Distinguished Service Order (DSO) awarded to Major Harold Henry Merton plus papers, original photographs and certificates, goes under the hammer with Richard Winterton Auctioneers on 26th March.

A veteran of two world wars, the soldier was unaware of his DSO for half a decade as he was captured following the British surrender at Saint-Valery-en-Caux in June 1940.

He endured five years as a prisoner of war and only learned of his award for gallantry in the Battle of France when he was finally freed at the end of the war.

His DSO was awarded for “recognition of gallant and distinguished services in the field” shortly before his capture.

Nick Thompson, medals and militaria consultant at Richard Winterton Auctioneers, said:

“Despite extensive research with official Armed Forces sources, no copy of the citation has been found so we can’t be more specific of the circumstances which led to the award. “Awarded when the Victoria Cross would not be appropriate, the DSO was instituted in 1886 and is highly regarded by collectors.”

The mounted medals in the auction are the British War, Victory, India General Service with North West Frontier Bar 1936-37, Distinguished Service Order, the 1939-45 Star, the France and Germany Star and WW2 War Medal.

They are accompanied by Merton’s original certificate of commission as a second lieutenant in 1915, his DSO box and award scroll, framed dress side cap and post-war photographs with Field Marshal Bernard Law Montgomery.

Mr Thompson added:

“The Harold Merton group is further enhanced by three watercolours in a frame which were painted by a fellow prisoner of war, a letter received by Merton after World War Two from Lieutenant General Sir Brian Horrocks, other documentation and Royal Artillery metal insignia. “There are also colour photos taken by Merton when he returned to Germany some years later to visit Laufen Castle and an aged copy of the large format book The Prisoners’ Progress.”

Also included in the same lot are medals to Merton’s son Richard and brother Leslie.

The entire family archive is expected to fetch more than £4,000.

Mr Thompson added:

“The is the fascinating story of three men’s service in a variety of theatres of war, with different ranks, all valued members of our British Army from 1915 through to the 1950s. “This significant archive is supported by photos, both framed and loose, insignia and a considerable amount of research obtained online and personally from a multitude of sources over the past three months.”

The catalogue can be viewed online a week before the auction via www.richardwinterton.co.uk/auctions/auction-calendar.