LICHFIELD’S under 14 side won a tight Staffordshire Cup final tie at Burton 20-14.

They saw off the holders in a compelling encounter played by two well-coached sides.

While the Myrtle Greens scored four tries to the two of their opponents, none of the city side’s scores were converted leading to tense moments late on as Burton threw caution to the wind in a bid to gain a decisive converted try.

But the Lichfield defence held out with some determined tackling and chasing.

With first use of the wind Burton had all the early pressure and after nearly ten minutes they took the lead with a try in the left corner, which was converted.

Lichfield controlled the rest of the half, playing sensible rugby and cutting down the opposing runners at source. Captain Charlie Smith scored twice to give the city side a 10-7 lead at the break.

The advantage should have been extended immediately, but amazingly Burton tapped a penalty on their line and two phases later they were scoring by the posts at the other end.

Smith ensured the lead went back to Lichfield soon after and then it was a real ding-dong battle.

Jack Wilkes scored in the corner for the city side – and the lack of two extra points meant some nervy parents and coaches had to watch their side dig deep to hold on for the win.