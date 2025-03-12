CAMPAIGNERS have been given a boost in their bid to get a specialist bike track built at Chasewater.

Local riders say the pump track – which includes rolling bumps and banked turns – would be used by cyclists, skateboarders and those on rollerblades.

The campaign group met at Chasewater to promote their plans and met with local MP Dave Robertson and Burntwood Town Council leader Cllr Darren Ennis to discuss the proposal.

Rachel Stackhouse, a member of the group, said:

“Thank you to the community for coming together to support our campaign. The turnout was awesome.”

Mr Robertson added:

“A pump track would be a brilliant addition to the town. “It would give young people in our area more to do and get more families down to Chasewater – a fantastic place that we don’t shout about enough.”

Cllr Ennis said:

“It would be great to have a pump track in Burntwood. I’m right behind this amazing initiative, along with Burntwood Town Council. “It was brilliant to see so many people at Chasewater – let’s keep pushing to make this happen.”