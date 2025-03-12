A NEW plaque celebrating a key figure in Lichfield’s past has been unveiled.

Daisy Stuart Shaw was a pioneer in local government, becoming the first woman on Lichfield City Council in 1919.

She later served as Mayor in 1927 and was named Alderman in 1938.

The plaque, installed at her former residence at 8 Bore Street, was revealed during a ceremony featuring Deputy Mayor Cllr Claire Pinder-Smith and town crier Adrian Holmes.

Shaw’s commemoration was championed by city council chair Cllr Ann Hughes in recognition of her extraordinary contributions to the city.

Cllr Hughes said:

“I learned about Daisy through the Wayward Women history group which set up plaques temporarily across the city in 2021. “It is marvellous that the city council has afforded her official recognition. “How we represent and value our complex history helps inspire and inform us in the present.”

Beyond her political achievements, Shaw served as the superintendent of nursing at the Red Cross auxiliary at Freeford Manor during the outbreak of World War I.

She was also committed to improving education and healthcare in Lichfield.

Kimberley Biddle, museums and heritage officer, said:

“Our heartfelt thanks go to all the organisations and individuals who contributed to the commemoration of Daisy Stuart Shaw, particularly Cllr Hughes, Messenger BCR, Michael Lowe’s and Associated Charities, Cllr Robert Yardley fand Lichfield City Council. “The support for this plaque and the effort to raise the profile of women’s history in Lichfield has been truly outstanding.”