A RESIDENT has become an online star after guided tours of his care home proved popular on social media.

Fred Watts has been helping to show people around Arkall Manor Care Home and answering questions about what life is like at the Ashby Road facility.

The 94-year-old’s tours have proven so popular that they have been broadcasted them live on Facebook, attracting thousands of viewers.

Fred has now been given an official role as a volunteer guide with his own name badge to recognise the service he provides to prospective residents.

He said:

“Living here at Arkall Manor is first class and five stars. I like the friendliness and the teamwork that goes on between the staff. “The thing I like the most about giving tours is meeting people and presenting my home to prospective new residents and their families.”

Fred’s role is part of a programme at the home which allows residents to take part in everyday tasks such as helping to prep meals or cleaning.

Regional manager Richard Lawson said:

“Home manager Kim Dean ordered Fred his name badge and he was proud as punch to wear it – he has told all his family about his new role since moving into Arkall Manor. “Anyone who has a tour with Fred loves it. He sells the home and the lifestyle they can have here. He reassures everyone that they would be making the right decision by moving into the home. “We share moments from the home on Facebook to give prospective and current residents’ families a feel for the home and to keep them up to date with what we are up to. With Fred’s excellent tours, we decided to stream them on Facebook Live, to give people virtual tours. “They have been very successful with thousands of views – and each post we do about Fred is very popular.”

To reward Fred for his efforts, manager Kim decided to surprise the Aston Villa with a signed shirt and matchday programme.

He said:

“I have been an Aston Villa for 80-plus years – I was 11 when I first started. I am very proud of my signed shirt and programme.”