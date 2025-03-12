A POPULAR street food event has confirmed it will be back in Lichfield this year.

Digbeth Dining Club will visit Beacon Park on 3rd May with more than 20 traders including Beef on the Block, Deathrow Sandwich, Disco Fries, Esmie’s Caribbean Fusion and Libertine Burger.

The event will also feature drinks stations, DJ sets and family-friendly activities.

The 2025 Digbeth Dining Club tour will also head to Barton Marina for the first time on 31st May and 26th July.

Bobby Barnes, director at Digbeth Dining Club, said:

“We are buzzing to be back on the road for the DDC Summer Tour 2025, bringing good food, good vibes and good people to every corner of the West Midlands. “It’s been brilliant to see how the tour has grown over the years, giving us the opportunity to champion the very best of street food in our region and offer a platform to up-and-coming food vendors. “The West Midlands has a vibrant street food scene and we want everyone to experience it. With more dates than ever before, we’re certain this tour is going to be our best one yet.”

